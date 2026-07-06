Limmy has finally been banned from Dead by Daylight, but he'll be back very soon

"It has finally happened," Limmy says. "Hello everybody; I have been banned from Dead by Daylight for having a laugh." It's official: Limmy has, indeed, been banned from playing Behaviour's iconic horror game. For now.

The alert on-screen is pretty simple: "You have been banned" it warns, framed aptly by the current loading screen's raging fire. The reason? "Griefing: intentional game play abuse." Limmy's response? "Oh dear."

"How many years did that take exactly?" He asks. "About four. What's the crime? I don't know, just saying things like 'let's have some malice bets; let's jump into Dead by Daylight and ruin the game for people.'" That'll probably do it.

He then spots, however, that the gameplay ban is only for a couple of days - until Tuesday July 7 at "01:41:21 UTC" to be precise. "I'm unbanned in two fucking days," he grins. "That's not a ban; that's a suspension. Easy. I'll do the time standing on my fucking head." More accurately: "al do the time stauning on ma fucking heed." I'm also Glaswegian, I'm allowed to write that.

What exactly has he been banned for, though? As mentioned, Limmy loves a good 'malice bet' - essentially allowing people to spend accumulated Twitch channel points to bet on a game's outcome. I'll flag that there's no actual money changing hands or being lost here; channel points are purely accumulated through viewership.

Sometimes, the bet is simply "will two or more escape?" when he's playing Killer (probably The Nurse), but when he plays as a Survivor he often attempts to either befriend the Killer and rat out his teammates, or annoy his colleagues enough that they eventually retaliate.

An example is his tendency to jump in front of other Survivors and block their escape path, making catching them easier. He'll also jump in and out of lockers near where players are doing generators to attract the Killer's attention. If you see a mischievous-looking Dwelf in your game, expect some psychic damage.

Now don't get me wrong: I absolutely love watching Limmy play Dead by Daylight. His downright troll behaviour is genuinely funny (and, some might say, down to earth). I can admit, however, that, if he was on my team, I'd probably want to kill him.

It's a fine balance between entertainment, and genuinely ruining people's games. Generally most players don't rise to it, and simply don't help him if he does get hooked. Others will retaliate with the same behavior, but it feels like it's largely in the same, playful spirit as Limmy himself.

It's a difficult line to tread, but I've been expecting a Limmy ban for quite some time, even if it'll ruin my lunch breaks for the next few days. I'm sure he'll be back with a vengeance, however, and I'm equal parts terrified and excited to see what that looks like.