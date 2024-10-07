Halloween is swiftly approaching with all the spookiness it traditionally brings. Horror games like Dead by Daylight take part in the celebrations annually, taking what’s already quite scary and adding a ghoulish twist to the proceedings. This year is no different, and developer Behaviour Interactive has dated when players can expect to hop into the different events kicking off this month with its October roadmap.

For the last few years Dead by Daylight has run its Haunted by Daylight event, which this year will expand upon the dimension-hopping trials players experienced last time around in the horror game. Mainly, things look to be a little kinder to killers, with their powers working normally in the void realm and a notification letting them know when a survivor has hopped through a portal. Lockers, chests, and pallets will also now appear in the void, giving survivors a few extra tools to deal with beefed-up killers.

In addition to all that, a couple of new abilities will give an extra dimension to playing during the Haunted by Daylight event. Survivors can craft void crystals which basically work like smoke bombs, helping them disappear with no scratch marks. Killers will be able to unleash a Captured Haunt, which flies in front of them injuring survivors and causing them to scream, revealing their location.

Away from Haunted by Daylight, a new celebration is heading worldwide – DBD Day. This started as a community event held on a date which, when broken down into ten, ten, and eight in Japanese, sounds a lot like the abbreviation for the game. By playing on Friday October 18, players will be able to unlock new skins for Dwight, Meg, Jake, Claudette, Yui, Adam, Oni and Spirit.

A new tome, Dominus, will be coming on Tuesday October 8, a Halloween celebration will take place on Thursday October 31, and there’s plenty more besides with new skins, collections, and lots to keep players busy over the entire month.

The Haunted by Daylight event will commence for Dead by Daylight on Thursday October 17. If you’d like to check out the full details, you can do so on the official forums.

Should you need something else to give your trials a boost, our guide to all current DBD codes will help you get a few extra bloodpoints, and our DBD killer tier list will keep you updated with the strongest, and weakest, characters in the game.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.