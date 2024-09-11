Dead by Daylight is a game filled with big-name horror licenses, including the Alien from Alien, Chucky from Child’s Play, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Sadako from The Ring. There’s plenty more too, as well as a few licenses from outside horror such as Lara Croft and Dungeons and Dragons. Where DBD excels, however, is in its original characters, and several are getting a permanent price reduction.

While developer Behaviour Interactive does a great job retooling killers and survivors from other titles to be able to fit into its world, Dead by Daylight’s original creations are often the best things found in the horror game. They tend to display an imagination that is unbound by being attached to something that already exists, meaning we get wild stuff like The Unknown, The Singularity, The Hag, and The Dredge.

Some original survivors are also firm fan-favorites too, despite being considerably less out-there than their killer counterparts. Sometimes it feels like you can’t move for Feng Mins or Kate Densons, and that’s something to be celebrated as it means the original work by the developer is just as popular – if not more so – than some licensed characters.

Some of those killers and survivors are about to get a little more accessible, with the developer announcing a permanent price reduction for eight original characters. Ace Visconti, Feng Min, Kate Denson, Adam Francis, The Hag, The Doctor, The Clown and The Spirit will all see their prices slashed, so if you’ve been wanting to grab any of them – your time is about to come.

These Dead by Daylight original characters will cost 125 Auric Cells / $1.25 / 2,250 Iridescent Shards from Thursday September 12, which is a saving of roughly 50% from their previous prices. As a result of this change, the Maddening Darkness DLC Pack will be reduced to $9.99 too.

In addition to this pricing massacre, a new hotfix patch has landed for the game which changes a few things but mainly serves to buff the new vampiric Castlevania killer, The Dark Lord. He’ll travel faster when in his bat form and both change forms and teleport quicker. This should improve Dracula’s competitiveness and make him more able to use his different abilities more frequently, all very pleasant changes for the hordes of vampire fans out there. If you’d like to read more, head to the Steam patch notes to get the full list of updates.

