Recently Dead by Daylight has been diversifying, with games like The Casting of Frank Stone and What the Fog showing different aspects to the horror universe created by Behaviour Interactive. One of these, the upcoming PvE shooter Project T, has sadly now been canceled – thanks in part to feedback from a playtest held earlier in the year.

Announced via the Project T Insider program and the game’s Discord, Behaviour Interactive has informed players that the Dead by Daylight FPS game will no longer be in development. The team behind the game noted that its approach of including players has been key to this decision, allowing the developer to make the call to cancel the project much earlier than it would normally.

“Following the playtest in July, we ran a thorough internal risk assessment from a product and commercial perspective,” the announcement reads. “While a number of you expressed appreciation for what you played, unfortunately, the outcome of this deep analysis yielded unsatisfactory overall results. It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that Project T has been canceled.”

Though this is sad for the team and for fans hoping to play an FPS in the world of Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive has given things a positive note, implying that player feedback will continue to be included in future games. “This early access approach has proven its value for us here at BHVR in how we can get valuable, early insight on our emerging projects,” the developer writes on Discord. “We have other exciting projects on the horizon and we intend to rely once again on this Insider community to continue giving us valuable feedback and support.”

So if you’re a member of the Insider program, you may expect to get some further playtests in your mail at a future point. If you’d like to read the full statement from Behaviour Interactive, head over to its X account to see more.

