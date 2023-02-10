Dead by Daylight Red Forest map is getting a makeover

Another one of the maps in Dead by Daylight is getting the Realm Beyond treatment in the next major update. The Red Forest, which is home to the Plague and the Huntress, is getting its big facelift in the horror game’s next update, and developer Behaviour Interactive has shared some nice-looking screenshots of the rework. The update will also include some changes to perks and will prevent maps from repeating several times in a row.

The update to Red Forest will, Behaviour says, maintain the visual style of the map and preserve both of its killers’ respective lore, all while bringing the visuals up to speed with the other maps the developer has refreshed and modernised over the past few years.

The new map repeat prevention feature will eliminate the current map from the pool of possible maps, as long as an Offering isn’t used to keep it, Behaviour says. This goes for every player in a trial: the next map won’t include any of the maps the players in the group played last, and those maps will have a reduced chance of being drawn for the next several matches as well.

The update will also make some changes to perks – notably to Eruption, which is getting a pretty significant nerf. Behaviour says that the perk was proving too powerful to not choose, and it was having a major impact on solo players, who can’t warn their teammates who are working on the generator to avoid being incapacitated.

The developer says it’s changing Eruption so that it causes generators to lose 10% of the current progress, rather than 10% of total progress, and that the perk will no longer apply the incapacitated status to survivors who are repairing the generator when it when it goes off. Instead, those survivors will scream and give away their positions to the killer for 10 seconds.

The latest Developer Update post also details some additional perk changes on the way, as well as plans for new outfits.