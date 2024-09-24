Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has acquired Darkest Dungeon studio Red Hook. The DBD team says Red Hook will remain “fully independent” despite the acquisition, with Behaviour aiming to support the studio in all future endeavors. This comes less than a week after Behaviour canceled its PvE game Project T, and closed developer Midwinter Entertainment alongside it.

Behaviour Interactive’s recent acquisition of Red Hook follows a long line of purchases over the last few years. Since early 2023, the Dead by Daylight maker has acquired Fly Studio, Codeglue, and SockMonkey Studios. Now though, the team behind one of the best roguelike games around is under the studio’s umbrella, right after a major closure.

“Today, we’re ecstatic to announce our acquisition of Red Hook Studios,” Behaviour Interactive posts on Twitter/X. “Darkest Dungeon has long been a series we’ve admired, enjoyed (and maybe even lost a little sleep over) as fans, and the opportunity to welcome Red Hook as a fully independent studio under the Behaviour banner is nothing short of a thrill. We look forward to supporting Red Hook as they continue to do what they do best: put your sanity to the test.”

This shock purchase comes just six days after Behaviour canceled DBD spinoff Project T. The PvE shooter didn’t hold up well against playtest feedback. This also meant that the game’s developer, Midwinter Entertainment, was closed by Behaviour. Employees were offered to relocate to Behaviour’s Canadian studios (via Game Developer), with others offered a severance package.

Red Hook’s next Darkest Dungeon 2 DLC was recently scheduled to launch before the end of 2024. The premium Inhuman Bondage expansion will launch alongside the first of three Kingdom’s modules, a free stand-alone campaign mode. Inhuman Bondage will introduce a new region, enemies, items, and hero to DD2, while Kingdoms will feature “a completely reimagined game structure.”

Meanwhile Dead by Daylight’s annual cosmetic contest has been pure chaos this year. An incredibly popular Haddie design was supposed to be one of the finalists, but Behaviour Interactive said it couldn’t get ahold of the creator. Instead of the design being lost to time, Behaviour is now trying to contact the creator to put the costume in the game outside of the contest itself. As you’d imagine, this has caused quite a rift. Some players are just glad they might get another Haddie skin, while others are frustrated that it goes against the point of the competition.

While you’re here, we’ve put together all the DBD codes you need for free goodies and the best Dead by Daylight killer tier list to help you get ahead of the competition.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.