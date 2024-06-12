Everyone loves a party. Well, most people love a party. If parties involved killers hunting you through a series of twisted labyrinths to appease an eldritch god, I understand why you might not be partial to them. That’s the kind of celebration that Dead by Daylight is offering with its upcoming anniversary event, and you can get in on the action for less.

There’s always something going on in Dead by Daylight. Recent months in the horror game have seen it receive a brand new Dungeons and Dragons killer and pair of survivors, a spinoff action game, new maps, and plenty more. There’s always a chapter coming or just having been released, meaning the meta is constantly being shaken up and there’s something new to engage with.

The biggest event of the year is the game’s anniversary. Starting on Thursday, June 13, the DBD 8th anniversary event will start and it’ll bring a ton of stuff to get involved with. There’ll be the Twisted Masquerade running throughout with its own event tome, along with cosmetics and more to unlock. Usually this coincides with plenty of rewards for players in the form of bloodpoints and more, making it a true bonanza in terms of leveling up those survivors you don’t want to play often. I’m looking at you, Quentin.

Just prior to the beginning of the anniversary event, developer Behaviour Interactive is running a sale on Dead by Daylight meaning if you wanted to dive into the game, you can for much less than normal. Right now you can save 60% on DBD, as well as saving on many more pieces of DLC for the game. You can get Sadako, the Doctor, Clown, Michael Myers, Nicolas Cage, and many more survivors and killers, all with discounts.

Dead by Daylight is on sale with 60% off until Monday, June 17, bringing its price down from $19.99 / £14.99 to $7.99 / £5.99. Head over to the Steam page or the Epic Game Store to pick it up for yourself and join in before the fireworks go off.

