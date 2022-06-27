Dead by Daylight Stranger Things DLC may return, with Vecna

It was a big deal when the Dead by Daylight Stranger Things DLC chapter arrived in 2019, and it was a sad day when it was pulled in 2021 due to the licence expiring. However, according to a new rumour, it’s not only possible the DbD Stranger Things chapter could return by December 2022, but Vecna could become the next Dead by Daylight killer.

While this is only a rumour right now, several leakers including DbDLeaks and FNBIntel are reporting that Netflix has discussed the possible reinstatement of the Stranger Things collaboration with the horror game‘s developer Behaviour Interactive – by the end of 2022, no less.

While the Demogorgon killer and Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington survivors are still available to anyone who bought them, the Hawkins Laboratory map was pulled from rotation, so it’d be good to see that back. Furthermore, the rumour also mentions a possible second Stranger Things chapter, with season 4 villain Vecna as the new killer – which would be cool to see.

Lending credence to the rumour is a picture of a purported in-game model of Vecna doing the rounds, and I’ve noticed that every tweet posting this picture gets quickly pulled – possibly by a vengeful Netflix.

It all sounds fairly likely but bear in mind it’s still just a rumour for now. Nevertheless, Fortnite leakers are taking this as further confirmation that a collaboration between Fortnite and Dead by Daylight is also happening. We’ll have to wait and see in both cases, however.

In further Dead by Daylight news, a second Resident Evil chapter was confirmed during the sixth-anniversary celebrations, as was a dating sim coming this summer. Yes, really.