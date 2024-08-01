There are many original killers in Dead by Daylight and they range from mundane characters such as Trapper, who’s a guy in a mask holding some bear traps and a cleaver, to more fantastical figures like the Unknown who is, frankly, unknown. There’s another supernatural killer in DBD that’s been overlooked a little recently, but that might be all about to change with the upcoming 8.2.0 patch.

The Dredge is more than just a killer, it’s a gestalt entity made up of the suffering, pain, and body parts of people consumed by a malevolent dark fog. Of course, this means that many in the Dead by Daylight community see it as a cute little guy instead of a horrifying Lovecraftian nightmare, which is entirely correct in my opinion. Recently this beautiful little gruesome boy has not been performing too well in many matches in the multiplayer game, but some new hefty buffs might make all the difference.

The core of this killer’s toolkit revolves around its ability to teleport around the map, as well as a dark tenebrous gloom it can pull down which stops survivors from being able to see very far. Teleporting has always incurred a small charging period which will be vastly cut in the next patch and the time taken to perform actions like bursting out of lockers has also been reduced. In addition, when darkness falls The Dredge’s sounds will also become muffled, meaning survivors won’t be able to rely on their ears so much to avoid danger.

All of which is welcome for the turkey-headed monster and should hopefully see an increase in the killer’s pick rate across the board. The Doctor has also received a couple of small buffs to how often he can use his Static Blast ability, so games in DBD will soon be ringing with the sweet sound of survivor screams. Resident Evil’s Nemesis will receive a little fine-tuning too, with its tentacle attacks getting some buffs.

For perks, Wiretap, Chemical Trap, Mirrored Illusion, Dance With Me, Deception, and Flashbang are all getting altered in various ways too. Blast Mine is also getting a little buff, but developer Behaviour Interactive states that it is aware that this alteration still won’t make it a competitive choice for players.

Survivors will also now be able to hang on hooks for a little while longer before moving to the next stage, or dying. This comes in response to the longer time it takes for generators to be repaired these days, as it sometimes feeling like an unfair rush to unhook teammates. An extra ten seconds has been added to each stage, so survivors will get a little longer to grab their pals and there’ll be more opportunities to hop off the hook should a killer be camping.

Aside from some changes to how visible scratch marks are and a few modifications to the Silent Hill Midwich Elementary School map, the final big update is to hide prestige levels in the pre-match lobby. Survivors and even killers have a habit of quitting if they see a survivor with a very high prestige level, fearing they’ll just be running into someone with far more experience. That should all change now, with no way to tell how long someone’s been playing before a match begins.

You can head over to the official blog post to read the full details on what's coming to DBD in the next patch.

