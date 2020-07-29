Dead by Daylight’s new Tome is here, with new unlockable killer and survivor memories

Dead by Daylight’s Archives expand again today with the launch of Tome IV: Conviction. The new content drop adds a batch of four new memories to plunder – with challenges to complete – as well as new cosmetics and charms tying into its story. Plus, the DLC’s launch ushers in a sale on the base game, so you’ll be able to get stuck in for the first time for less, if the new Tome’s tempting.

As teased in the asymmetrical horror game’s Tome IV: Conviction reveal trailer earlier this week (included below), you’ll get to unlock new memories from four members of Dead by Daylight’s character roster. These include two of the survival game’s killers, the haggard Lisa Sherwood – otherwise known as The Hag – and Philip Ojomo, or The Wraith, if you will. The remaining two whose memories can be unlocked are original survivor Meg Thomas and gambler Ace Visconti.

Developer Behaviour Interactive also announces in a press release that Conviction brings some new goodies – that is, story-related outfits and charms – for the above characters. Sweet.

If you’re yet to try the 4v1 horror-survival title for yourself and think the above – or clip below – looks mighty tempting, the good news is “several dedicated sales on the base game across all platforms will take place following the release of this Tome”. Plus, from today and until August 5, you’ll be able to pick up Ace Visconti and The Hag for 30% off.

In other DBD news, earlier this year, Behaviour announced Dead by Daylight cross-play was to arrive “before the end of this year”, and more recently it’s said the multiplayer game’s getting cross-progression on certain platforms in September, so you should be able to dive in with your non-PC-based pals in the not-too-distant future.