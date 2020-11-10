The next Dead by Daylight Killer is The Twins, and oh God please no

Behaviour Interactive has lifted the veil on A Binding of Kin, the next chapter for Dead by Daylight, and as always it includes a – wait, no. I can’t pretend to be alright here. Yes, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer take on horror games, but I was not prepared to be this upset by the new Killer’s reveal in this teaser trailer.

The new Killer is – or rather, the new Killers are – The Twins, Charlotte and Victor Deshayes, who have “an emotional bond like none other”. Which means that one is a tiny Gollum-monster that’ll rip your skin off, and the other is a big lady with a rusty sickle with a nail in it. The little guy hangs out in a big gash in the woman’s torso, and no, I am still not okay.

This update also introduces the new Survivor, Élodie Rakoto, who has “spent her life trying to uncover the mystery of her parents’ disappearance”. Clearly this update is all about the familial connections, which would be sweet in just about any other genre.

You can check out the new content for yourself on the PTB ahead of the proper release.

Or just get a distressing taste through the trailer above.