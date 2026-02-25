Dead by Daylight players aren't too happy that a sequel to its K-pop chapter completely ignores one of its original stars

If the sequel to a chapter about the main, original cast of Dead by Daylight isn't the time to add new voice lines, when is? That's the question being asked by many today as All-Kill, the horror game's K-pop-infused gameplay chapter, gets an encore in the form of All-Kill: Comeback. Behaviour Interactive has been quick to respond to criticism about a lack of new voice lines, but not in the way players have hoped.

All the way back in 2021 (yes, that was five years ago now), Dead by Daylight added the Trickster killer and survivor Yun-Jin Lee as the headline additions of its nineteenth Chapter, All-Kill. Now, both characters return, alongside another new survivor, Kwon Tae-Young, for All-Kill: Comeback, an extension to the original story that includes the new neon-lit Trickster's Delusion map. All that sounds great, right? An addendum to a beloved arc for DBD at the height of the K-pop boom?

Well, some are suspecting the team at Behaviour Interactive of perhaps not giving enough attention to the survivor that started it all. Yun-Jin Lee remains a silent protagonist in this second iteration of the multiplayer game's K-pop storyline, despite a lengthy effort to give many other survivors a chance to speak their minds during a match. "This wasn't planned for this release, but we appreciate the feedback and we'll bring it back to the team," Behaviour says in response to a puzzled fan.

Following this, players have taken the opportunity to rake the team over the coals, with one bringing attention to a post from a staff member who, on Reddit, stated that "in the case of licenses, after we've released a character that's usually it," forgetting that the original post was asking why the DBD's own characters - not those licensed from other franchises - couldn't get some updated dialog.

"It's crazy how when Stranger Things got revisited y'all gave all of them new voices," said one user on X, "but when an ORIGINAL chapter y'all created gets revisited they get nothing?" Now, I can see the Stranger Things characters being voiced as a very big part of the brand deal there, which probably isn't the kind of 'gotcha' that player may have thought it was, but it's easy to gauge the outrage in this instance. After all, the point here is that the Trickster does get to enjoy some new dialog with this sequel chapter, so why not the character who he originally debuted alongside?

Paired with a whole new character, it's no wonder people are questioning why Yun-Jin Lee has been passed over and essentially left to become a secondary character in the sequel to the chapter of which she was once the star. "If a whole sequel Chapter is not the good opportunity, then WHAT IS?" is another line cried out by another desperate player. And yeah, when else would be a good opportunity, if not the new entry in said character's story?

Amanda Maddox, the game's lead community manager, concludes "we're not adding voice lines for the older characters" over on the DBD forums, so I guess that's that. Finito. Yun-Jin Lee is basically dead.