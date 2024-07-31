Dead Cells is coming to an end. Update 35 marks the last-ever patch to one of the best roguelikes on the market, and we finally have a release date. While I’m sad to see Dead Cells end its updates, I have no doubt in my mind that Evil Empire will send it out with a bang, cementing The Beheaded as a true modern videogame icon. The end is near people, so it’s time to get prepared.

When I talk about the best roguelike games, as I often do, Dead Cells is always near the top of my list. Hades has incredible characters, Balatro has broad appeal, and Inscryption has atmosphere, but Dead Cells has long-lasting magnetism. The fast-paced combat and level of challenge have constantly been one-upped by patches and DLC, but that journey is almost over.

We found out earlier this year that Dead Cells update 35 would mark the end of the game – developer Motion Twin confirmed that this patch represented the end of the studio’s “creative journey” on Dead Cells, as it moved onto its next project and the upcoming Windblown release date.

Motion Twin’s reveal was quickly followed by former Dead Cells lead designer Sébastien Benard, who called MT’s decision “the worst imaginable a**hole move” against Evil Empire. Benard also said “The official statement is total marketing bulls***,” before releasing a follow-up blog post further outlining his thoughts.

“The kind of obvious reason for all this fuzz is certainly to leave room for Windblown,” Benard says, referring to Motion Twin’s next game. “But as Motion Twin always did, it’s a one-way strategy that leaves people behind: both loyal players and employees at EE. Nothing really new, unfortunately.”

Evil Empire isn’t out of work though, as it recently released The Rogue Prince of Persia in Steam Early Access, with another massive third-party IP game in the pipeline from the team as well.

Even with the news that this is the end, the roguelike is bigger than ever. The new Dead Cells animated series has gone live, and there are plenty of sales still happening after the truly excellent Dead Cells Castlevania DLC.

I adore Dead Cells, which makes the impending finale hurt even more. Motion Twin built the framework for one of the best modern roguelikes, and for the last five years, Evil Empire has taken it from strength to strength. There’s more to do than ever, with a plethora of free and premium content drops bringing me back in when I least expected it. That said, I have no doubt in my mind that Evil Empire will send us out with a bang, and I can’t wait.

Dead Cells update 35 The End is Near will release on on Monday August 19.

If you're excited about Dead Cells and looking for more, we also have all of the best soulslike games and Metroidvania games, with Motion Twin and Evil Empire's excellent indie sitting between the two genres.

