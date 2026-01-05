Grab Dead Island 2, this underrated Fear-style FPS, and six other games for under $2 each

From human-eating sharks to… human-eating zombies, the latest Carnage Collection from Humble Bundle is a gory treat of goodies for under $2 each. Even if the Steam sales are coming to an end, closing off the season of festive discounts, you can still score games like Dead Island 2 and Trepang2 for a fraction of the price. They're even cheaper than they ever were on Steam.

For a lot of people, the most appealing title will be Dead Island 2, which, despite spending a lifetime in the depths of development hell, turned out to be an excellent continuation of the series. As you and a crew of uninfectable survivors crash into an apocalyptic take on Los Angeles (fittingly dubbed Hell-A), you'll have to use makeshift weapons and learn valuable skills as each slayer in order to slay the countless zombies you'll encounter. It's as satirical as it is a gut-drenching, undead-massacring experience, and while the story isn't its best attribute, I still dive in to kill hordes as a much-needed form of stress relief.

However, my personal top pick from the Carnage Collection is easily Trepang2. Like a twisted blend of Fear's horror-infused FPS action and the abilities you learn to control in the Crysis trilogy, Trepang2 puts you into the firm boots of a Subject 106, a super-powered member of Task Force 27, as you help clear out several black sites. Combining an intriguing storyline of corruption with absolutely top-tier shooter gameplay that makes you feel powerful, it's a fantastic and faithful successor to the oft-forgotten Fear series, and one of my favorite indie games ever.

If you've ever been terrified of sharks, it's a good idea to place your mind into the body of a violent, endless-teethed beast - okay, it might not be, but do it anyway. Maneater puts you on the other side of Spielberg's iconic movie, watching you grow from a small pup to a ravenous monster of the deep. That includes inhuman jumps out of the clear waters, and ruining far too many people's days, as you constantly eat to enact revenge on the hunters who killed your mother.

These three games alone are worth the price, but with the Carnage Collection, you can grab a total of eight chaotic bloodfests for a fraction of the usual price. Right now, the Carnage Collection is just $15 / £13.50 from Humble Bundle, giving you $208 / £154.73 worth of games for just over 7% of the value. That's not taking into account the actual personal value the games offer - Trepang2 alone is worth $15 in my eyes, perhaps even more. Please, give me a sequel. You could call it 3pang.

As for the full selection you'll receive in the bundle, look no further than our list here:

Dead Island 2

Trepang2

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

Maneater

Laika: Aged through Blood

Warstride Challenges

Easy Red 2

Death in the Water 2

So, if you thought about bringing in 2026 with some gory action (and no judgment, but that is pretty strange), this is perfect for you.