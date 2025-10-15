I've been a fan of the best zombie games for as long as I can remember, from playing Dead Rising at far younger than the recommended age, to enjoying Dying Light at 15. However, the original Dead Island showed me how gruesome and fantastic these types of games could be, and Dead Island 2 amps that up to 11 with a more light-hearted spin on it. While you wait for the official reveal for the third mainline entry, you can now grab Dead Island 2 and all its DLC at the lowest price ever.

While a lot of games in the genre are more like action games than horror spectacles, Dead Island 2 delivers a buffet of zombies for you to slash, mash, and demolish your way through. As you get through the game's twisted version of Los Angeles (called Hell-A in the game), you'll get more powerful gear, meaning more slashing, mashing, and demolishing - but a lot easier, of course.

While Dying Light delicately swaps between terrifying encounters at night and parkour adventuring during the day, Dead Island 2 puts a lot of focus on making the apocalypse fun. Sure, there are quarantines. Sure, zombies have eaten most citizens, and there's a dangerously low human population. But why not have fun with what chaos has ensued?

It's been 15 years since the events of the first game, and Dead Island 2 brings plenty of slayers to choose from that offer different abilities. The story remains the same regardless - an infected is on board your plane, and after the military shoots it down, you quickly realize you're immune, and attempt to escape the quarantined city in the hopes of finding a cure. It's a fairly basic zombie-killing plot that is simply a vessel for the brilliant non-stop action that comes after each cutscene.

Dead Island 2 is great on its own, but the ultimate edition bundles it up with all of those extra goodies. Haus and SoLA deliver two story-focused expansions, and while Haus is a more traditional horror experience, SoLA takes things in an unexpected musical direction - but there are still loads of zombies to look out for though, so you'll need to plan a-chord-ingly. There's also a bunch of skin packs for the Slayers, as well as unique weapons to gain.

It's a bloody, gruesome, gorily delightful zombie game that is, unsurprisingly, getting a sequel. So, if you've not played it yet, now is the perfect time to take a trip to Hell-A, as Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition is just $20.99 at Fanatical, the cheapest price it's ever been, and it gives you hours of undead-killing fun alongside the DLCs too.

While we wait for Dead Island 3 to join the upcoming PC games list, the second game is a great holiday away from the boredom of normal life and into the shoes of a horde-slaying warrior. However, if you're looking for something a bit scarier, you can also check our list of the best horror games for something that will make you feel terrified.

If a zombie apocalypse ever became a real threat, the best solution would be forming a community of like-minded people and planning together strategically to overcome all odds. Thankfully, you don't need to make your own party of undead slayers, as we've got a bunch of us zombie fans over in our PCGamesN Discord community.