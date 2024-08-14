No zombie game can truly be considered great if bashing them into a pulp doesn’t feel fun. Thankfully, Dead Island 2 is a genre leader when it comes to providing fun zombie-pulping action – its chunky melee combat and ridiculous weapon mods system make it an absolute riot, and it was well worth the decade-long wait. However, developer Dambuster Studios isn’t finished with Dead Island 2 yet. Later this year, it’ll be getting a big free update that I believe could really elevate it into the halls of zombie game greatness.

One of Dead Island 2’s most-requested features has been a New Game Plus mode – there are plenty of players that want to experience the co-op game’s bonkers storyline again with tougher enemies and new gear. Also, any zombie slaying experience worth its salt should probably get a horde mode at some stage. Well, Dead Island 2 Patch 6 is going to give you both of these essential modes.

“This isn’t just any update,” Dambuster says. “It’s packed with new features and content that will take your experience to the next level. Whether you’re a lone slayer – or love teaming up with friends – this update has something epic for everyone.”

In New Game Plus, you can replay the main story with some extras sprinkled on top. There will be “fresh skins and brutal weapons, plus an increased difficulty and brand new foes.” It also unlocks an extra skill slot so that you can make your build even more devastating, and will increase the level cap.

Then for the horde mode, which will be called Neighborhood Watch, you become the staunch defender of… a frat house? Yes, you’ll be playing as a member of the Bobcats faction and defending their base, which is seemingly a totally new location, from “relentless zombie swarms.”

“Team up with your crew to tackle missions, set traps and stockpile a lethal arsenal. And then…brace yourselves for the fifth and final day, when the zombie onslaught hits hard. If your defenses and teamwork are up to scratch, you might just survive to tell the tale. Plus, you’ll constantly unlock new abilities to make every run more savage and electrifying than the last.”

Neighborhood Watch will also offer up new weapons and skins as earnable rewards.

Dead Island 2 Patch 6 will arrive as a free update to all players on Tuesday, October 22.

With New Game Plus and a horde mode, it’s hard to see what else Dead Island 2 could do now to further its standing as one of the best zombie games. Remember that it’s one of the best Game Pass games too, so if you’re subscribed and you’re looking for a fun co-op experience, it’s definitely worth giving a go.

