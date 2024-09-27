A Dead Rising 2 remake is “definitely possible” according to Capcom

The Deluxe Remaster of Dead Rising only released a week ago, but Capcom has already commented on the possibility of a Dead Rising 2 remaster, saying that developing one is “definitely possible” if the current reimagining performs well.

I’ve loved diving back into Frank West’s debut with modernised graphics, but the sequel is a much more complex beast. Dead Rising 2 is an ambitious action game that really expanded on what was possible when it came to taking out zombie hordes with crazy and unique weapons.

Speaking to Inverse, Capcom producer Kei Morimoto comments on whether developing a Dead Rising 2 remaster was possible, regardless of any plans that may be in the works.

He says: “Remaking or remastering Dead Rising 2 is definitely possible. For the time being, we’re monitoring market trends and how Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster performs. If we’re able to identify an appropriate time where we’d be able to sell a remake or remaster of Dead Rising 2, there’s potential for the project to be considered.”

I’m sure we’ll have to see how the first remaster performs commercially, having already performed well critically, before Capcom commits to remastering the sequel. One thing that is for sure, we’ll be a few years away from playing it should Capcom move ahead with the idea.

