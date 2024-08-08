I’ve always had a thing for zombie games. While my adulthood has been spent darting from rooftop to rooftop in Dying Light 2, or freaking out as soon as I see a Witch in Left 4 Dead and deafening my fellow players, the first taste of rancid, undead blood that I got was with Dead Rising 2. I remember being young (definitely too young) and darting around Palisades Mall armed with the roaring Paddlesaw, chuckling manically as I sawed my enemies into tiny little pieces. With the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster on the cards, I’ve been itching to dive back in – and now, with help from Humble Bundle, I can.

While the original Dead Rising isn’t included in this Humble Bundle (it’s $9.99 / £8.99 on Steam if you’re looking to grab it), Dead Rising 2, 3, and 4 are up for grabs, all including their DLC. You’ll also get the 2011 DR2 remake, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, which sees Frank West return as the zombie game‘s primary protagonist.

In order to get them all, you’ll need to pick up the nine-game bundle for $20 / £15.63. This also includes Capcom’s Beat ’em Up bundle with Final Fight, Captain Commando, and more, as well as the Street Fighter V Champion Edition, the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

It also, however, includes Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. While our Dragon’s Dogma 2 review awarded the sequel a relatively middling 7/10, the original still has an 84% positive rating on Steam and, in my opinion, is an absolute must-play if you’re a fan of all things fantasy.

But you can pick up twelve of Capcom’s finest in this Humble Bundle which, if you bought them separately at full price, would normally cost $349 / £274.19. For just $35 / £28.44, you’ll get:

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection

Capcom Fighting Collection

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record

Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Street Fighter V – Champion Edition

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

All of the proceeds of the bundle go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Breakthrough T1D, charities focusing on providing aid to children’s hospitals in the US, and researching Type 1 Diabetes respectively. You can pick it up using the button below.

The Capcom summer sale Humble Bundle runs until Thursday August 28 at 6:30pm PST / 9:30pm EST / 2am BST / 3am CEST, so you’ve still got a bit of time.

If the Dead Rising Remaster has left a taste of nostalgia on your tongue, we have a rundown of all the best old games and PC classics for you to sink your teeth into. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something brand new, we have a list of all of the upcoming PC games for 2024 and beyond.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.