Dead Season is like a zombie-filled survival XCOM and you can play it now

Explore a city overrun by the undead in Dead Season, a zombie tactics game that’s out now but has been met with a lukewarm reception.

Two of the most influential game series ever are Resident Evil and XCOM. Both the originals and their eventual sequels and remakes have had untold influence on the gaming industry, and so it’s a small surprise they’re combined so infrequently. Thankfully, Dead Season has done just that, injecting a ton of survival horror into a game filled with tactical combat. It’s out and ready for you to dive in, but there are a few worrying signs in its early reviews.

The core idea at the heart of Dead Season is an absolute killer. Like all the best zombie games you’re in an abandoned city filled with the undead, trying to keep your four survivors alive despite the terrors stalking the streets. If you’ve played any zombie survival game or watched things like The Walking Dead you’ll know the rough outline – there’s scavenging, desperate fights for survival, and the omnipresent threat of shambling horrors.

It’s a brilliant concept but unfortunately there does appear to be a few teething issues affecting the game at launch, which is a shame. Currently there’s a slew of negative reviews hitting Dead Season where it hurts. While there aren’t many Steam reviews overall, it does mean the game is sitting in the ‘negative’ category with only 18% being positive.

“Overall, the game’s current state has left me feeling more than just annoyed and frustrated. Some of the ‘features’ seem to make no sense, and it’s disappointing to see such potential go to waste,” reads one highly-rated review on Steam. “It’s not terrible, but the problem is that it doesn’t really feel like your strategic decisions matter when the true enemy you’re facing is your own attacks constantly missing and your guns getting jammed over and over again,” says another in-depth take on the game.

Though there are some positive comments hidden among the negative ones, it does look to be a launch that may need some work to be salvaged. Thankfully the solo developer does appear to be using reviews as a way to gather info on what needs to be addressed, stating during the game’s launch post that leaving a review is “a great way for me to receive instant feedback.”

Dead Season is out now on Steam and you can save 20% on it until Tuesday October 15. If you’d like to make up your own mind on the title, head over to the game’s store page to learn more.

