‘Faithful’ Dead Space Remake gets Glen Schofield’s seal of approval

The Callisto Protocol’s director and creator of the original Dead Space praises the Dead Space Remake team for their “care in remaking the game faithfully.” Glen Schofield, the original creator of one of the best horror games on PC, 2008’s Dead Space, most recently led Striking Distance Studios to create The Callisto Protocol after a stint at Activision working on the Call of Duty series. It’s clear his love for the original still shines strong, and he’s given the 2023 remake his official seal of approval.

Nicole Schofield, environment artist at Striking Distance, shared her memories of the original Dead Space on LinkedIn, noting that its original perception of being “unsuccessful due to sales” grew into a loyal following and “a triumphant win for the sci-fi horror genre.” She offers praise to EA’s Motive Studio “for its amazing remake,” a sentiment echoed by Glen Schofield in the comments.

“To all of you who worked on the original, thank you for your contributions to an amazing game,” he writes, “It has withstood the test of time. And to Motive, thank you for your care in remaking the game faithfully. Congratulations.” It’s always sweet to see developers sharing their love for each others’ games, but particularly heart-warming when a game’s original creator gives the gentle nod of approval to the team tasked with remaking it.

Schofield has been very up-front about the clear ties between both games. Multiple key members of Striking Distance worked on the original Dead Space, including chief creative officer Chris Stone, who told PCGamesN, “All those ideas we had years ago on Dead Space that we couldn’t do because the hardware couldn’t keep up, now we can do them and it’s amazing.”

Nevertheless, the original Dead Space certainly still holds up well – I went back to it just last year and was very impressed by how it ran on PC. Schofield clearly agrees, but he’s nevertheless supportive of the efforts made to modernise the game for a new audience.

We couldn't agree more with his sentiment, as our Dead Space Remake review shows. Meanwhile, the addition of The Callisto Protocol new game plus mode means there's plenty of reason to go back to Schofield's new project as well.