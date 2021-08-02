The Dead Space remake is being lead by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s director

The Dead Space remake may still be a long way off, but it’s being helmed by the game director of one of the best third-person action-adventure games from the last year – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Director and designer Eric Baptizat has worked on the Assassin’s Creed series on the likes of Black Flag, Unity, and Origins before becoming game director on last year’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Baptizat had worked at Ubisoft for 15 years, with credits on the likes of For Honor and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, before leaving the publisher earlier this year to join EA Motive.

While at the time Baptizat was only theorised as heading up the Dead Space remake team, they’ve finally made it official by changing their LinkedIn profile to ‘game director on Dead Space at Motive Studio’ – as spotted by VGC, which also has a neat run-down of all the developers known to be working on Dead Space, including a lot of ex-Ubisoft employees, so Baptizat is in familiar company.

However, one thing the Dead Space remake doesn’t seem to have right now is anyone who actually worked on the original game. Dead Space 2’s art director is the only one who’s worked on the series before, and apparently the original’s UX director has been consulting on the project, but that’s about it – not that this means the remake will be bad, or anything. Most of the Dead Space team is actually working on the very Dead Space-like The Callisto Protocol, which is set in the PUBG universe.

>> UPLOADING… Dismember your worst nightmare – limb by limb. Revisit the first #DeadSpace, rebuilt from the ground up by @MotiveStudio. pic.twitter.com/gTm2rb4AaO — Dead Space (@deadspace) July 22, 2021

There’s currently no release date for Dead Space on PC or consoles, not even a release year in the trailer – which suggests it may not be out for a long time. However, the good news is that the remake will feature cut content from the original game along with both story and gameplay ideas from the later titles.