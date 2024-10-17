Could we ever get a new Dead Space game? The remake was good, but an actual sequel – a fourth outing for seriously unfortunate space engineer Isaac Clarke – would be a very nice surprise indeed. Silent Hill seemed like it was dead for years, but now it’s back in earnest. Maybe Dead Space could make a return, too. With The Callisto Protocol and Striking Distance behind him, Glen Schofield, Dead Space’s creator, shares some compelling new comments. Maybe Dead Space 4 isn’t that wild of an idea after all.

The original Dead Space laid the groundwork and produced one of the most recognizable settings in modern horror games via the Ishimura. Dead Space 2 remains the best of the trilogy, combining imaginative weapon designs, legitimately frightening set pieces (the nursery), and a more fleshed-out, convincing version of Isaac.

Dead Space 3 is another matter. I’m very stubborn when it comes to games and when I’ve started something, I feel obligated to see the end – and I quit Dead Space 3 about halfway in, so maybe that says a lot. The Dead Space remake was also solid, but a true Dead Space 4 is what series fans would like the most. Almost two decades since the 2008 original, Schofield reminisces.

“As the creator and director I couldn’t have had a better team,” Schofield says. “Thank you fans for playing it and of course thanks to the team and EA. Looking back, EA gave me the support and opportunity to bring it to life. It would be cool to do a new one.”

Schofield also shares another tantalizing comment. One fan replies to the director’s posts about Dead Space to say “we need you back.” “I’m now ready to go back,” Schofield responds.

Schofield has previously discussed the creation of The Callisto Protocol and highlighted issues with the game’s publisher, Krafton. Striking Distance itself is now working on something very different, a roguelike shooter called Redacted while Motive, the EA team behind the Dead Space remake, is collaborating with Dice on the next Battlefield while also developing a new game based on Marvel’s Iron Man.

Could the Marker align to bring us a new Dead Space? Could Isaac drag himself into his engineer RIG one final time? Let’s see.

