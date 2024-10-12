Deadlock‘s Bebop is in the middle of a turbulent phase right now. The MOBA robot was just given a pretty big nerf that impacted how you use his hook, only for Valve to go back on many of the changes. Every one of Deadlock’s heroes becomes a menace in the late game if left unchecked, but Bebop himself has just undergone quite the shift.

Bebop is one of the heroes Valve has been keeping a close eye on in Deadlock for some time. The robot’s ult hyper beam was nerfed a few weeks ago, and he’s one of the characters who can easily cause unmitigated chaos if used right. That’s why Valve keeps tweaking him in the early access MOBA, and we’ve just had a couple of confusing days with him.

Bebop’s hook has, by far, had the biggest changes. Having previously adjusted its hitbox to make it harder to grab enemy heroes from behind cover, Valve has now “fixed some hook bugs causing it to sometimes not grab heroes near cover but still in collision range.” The hook can now also hit enemy troopers, making it much harder to just grab an enemy player in the heat of a firefight. At first, the hook would instantly kill said trooper, but now it doesn’t. This means, like with the other team, you can bring troopers close for a bomb, uppercut, or melee attack. Hook collision has been reduced to 12, and the move’s overall range has been upped to 30 meters as well.

Valve also made some changes to Bebop’s sticky bomb. The previously implemented cap on how many times its damage increase can stack is gone, but the scaling has dropped from 4% to 3% per hit. You’ll still lose two stacks of extra sticky bomb damage on death, though, so you’ll want to stay alive to keep it as powerful as possible. With no cap on the number of times the 3% damage increase can stack per hit, and you only losing 6% per death, the sticky bomb is about to become incredibly OP.

Bebop’s hyper beam ult has also had some changes. The good news is that the attack’s duration has gone from ten to 11 seconds, but that’s about where it ends. The ult’s movement slow has gone from 30% to 25%, and the attack’s duration no longer scales with spirit power.

All in all, Valve’s Thursday October 10 patch over-nerfed Bebop a little, with the follow-up patch on Friday October 11 correcting some of the changes. That said, Bebop’s hook has plenty of new strategies with it working on troopers. So instead of just repositioning your opponent, you can hook in a trooper and use them as a mobile AoE, if done right. In the end, Bebop is still a force to be reckoned with, especially in the late game, so watch out.

