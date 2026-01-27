I would die for Deadlock's new hero Rem, who also has one of the best easter eggs I've seen in a competitive PvP game

Following last week's colossal Deadlock update, the community has been voting on which of Valve's six new heroes it wants added to the game first. I had my money on Silver, the self-proclaimed "hot mess," but Deadlock players have pleasantly surprised me, opting for the adorable nap enthusiast Rem. This sleepy, imp-like creature is the teeniest lil' guy, and is now available to play in the ever-expanding MOBA. As well as a kit that will heal allies and make foes drowsy, Valve has also bestowed Rem with an incredibly cute easter egg that has swiftly been discovered in Deadlock's hub area, the Hideout.

Appearance aside, Rem's actually a pretty interesting character from a gameplay perspective. His first ability is Pillow Toss, which pretty much does what it says on the tin. Rem throws a pillow, which damages and knocks back enemies, as well as reducing the cooldown on his own abilities.

I never knew Deadlock could get this adorable, but Rem's second ability is Tag Along, which allows you to jump to an ally and nap alongside them, healing them and offering regeneration. The cute-ometer goes into overdrive with his third ability, though, which gives our lil' guy an even lil'er guy, who can do a chore or follow an ally.

Rem's final ability, Naptime, slows opponents and stops their movement abilities. After channeling, they fall asleep and take damage upon waking. Sounds like me when the kids burst into my bedroom at 6am on a Sunday morning.

Rem is just the first of six heroes being added to Valve's MOBA over the coming weeks, but he'll be hard to top. The next Deadlock character will be revealed on Thursday, January 29, and you can vote in-game to make sure your favorite follows in Rem's footsteps sooner rather than later.

You can check here for a full breakdown of the Deadlock Old Gods, New Blood update, but the best addition may be a Rem-themed easter egg. Yes, I'm obsessed, do you really blame me? I'll check out Street Brawl eventually, and the new-look UI is a nice quality of life upgrade, but I've not finished exploring Rem's den yet.

If you have Rem selected in the Hideout, you can access the air vents to find a secret bedroom - Rem's! As well as stacks of books, cozy pillows, and 'vote for me' posters adorning the walls, there are easter eggs within the easter egg. The even littler guys who follow Rem around can get tucked up in tiny blankets, and one is even holed up in a drawer, learning their ABCs. The Hideout's already full of secrets, but seeing this level of detail for an easter egg in a competitive game is wonderful to see.

Rem must be the sleepiest character to grace a videogame since Snorlax, and he's just as adorable. Somehow I don't think the next character will receive quite the same reaction, especially if Silver brings her messy personal life into the game. Let's hope their gameplay makes up for their lack of cutesy easter eggs.