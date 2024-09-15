If you’ve been playing as the adorably named Bebop in Valve’s upcoming MOBA, you need to check out the latest Deadlock patch notes. Valve has nerfed one of the robot’s moves pretty heavily, even if it still looks like a viable strategy. This isn’t the first, or the last, time Valve will pick out one of Deadlock‘s roster for changes, so I’d get prepared for even more buffs and nerfs soon.

Bebop’s Hyper Beam is the main nerf in these Deadlock patch notes. The move already has incredibly high DPS and can slow enemy movement, so Valve has reduced how overpowered it is. After using Bebop’s Hyper Beam you’ll now have a longer cooldown, the beam’s end radius has been reduced by one meter, and the DPS itself has taken a bit of a hit too. I imagine Valve wants to alter Bebop’s early game usage here, giving the opposing team a few extra seconds at the start of the MOBA, and not making the beam move so powerful.

If you’re a Bebop main you don’t need to worry about much else, as the Roadhog-esque hook pull, exploding uppercut, and sticky bomb all remain untouched. The same can’t be said for McGinnis however, as their Medicinal Specter heal has been nerfed. The move’s radius spirit power has been dropped from 0.07 to 0.05, so you’ll need to be a bit closer to get the much-needed healing. I’m sure more will change before the eventual Deadlock release date too – whenever that will be.

Bebop: Hyper Beam cooldown increased from 117 to 130

Bebop: Hyper Beam T1 reduced from -38s to -30s

Bebop: Hyper Beam end radius reduced from 5m to 4m

Bebop: Hyper Beam slow reduced from 40% to 30%

Bebop: Hyper Beam DPS reduced from 220 to 205

Bebop: Hyper Beam DPS spirit scaling reduced from 3 to 2.7

McGinnis: Medicinal Specter radius spirit power reduced from 0.07 to 0.05

Ammo Scavenger: Buff duration reduced from 40s to 35s

I’ve said it before but it bears repeating, keep in mind that Deadlock isn’t technically out yet. Valve is still in the testing phase, with character buffs and nerfs just one piece of the puzzle. We’ve already had the game-changing wall jump, players decrying changes to the minimap, and much more. Before Valve releases Deadlock in full these changes will keep happening, so keep an open mind.

