The newest batch of Deadlock patch notes are here courtesy of Valve, and that game-breaking shop bug has been swiftly patched out. Players discovered that shooting the shop (yes, really) with certain active abilities mimicked their effects during combat, giving them a huge advantage. For the brief time this bug was available it destroyed the meta, but the developer has acted fast to deal with it. That’s not all though, as Valve has made getting around Deadlock‘s outer lanes easier, improved some respawn times, and stopped a spirit urn strategy in its tracks.

By far the biggest news out of the new Deadlock patch notes is that Valve has fixed the game-breaking shop bug. If you shot at the shop while either bullet lifesteal, Shiv’s rage, or Wraith’s card trick were active each of these abilities would increase. Naturally, healing by simply shooting the shop destroys the balance of a 30-minute match, so it had to be fixed quickly.

This Deadlock bug worked on any shop, be it a friendly, enemy, or closed one. You could easily heal with lifesteal out of combat, keep Shiv’s rage stacked, or activate Wraith’s card ability before even jumping into your first fight. ‘StandardAce’ managed to catch all the MOBA bugs on video, which you can watch below. This was never going to last long, I’m sure of it.

That’s not all in the Sunday September 29 Deadlock patch notes though. Your initial respawn time has been dropped from 12 seconds to eight, and the urn (which rewards you and your team with spirits) now drops when using Mirage’s Traveler to teleport. Your speed on outer ziplines has also gone up as well, with a 20% increase relative to the inner lanes. Getting around the outer lanes of the map will be a fair bit quicker now.

Even though Valve’s Deadlock is still in the very early stages of development, there’s plenty happening. Now that Risk of Rain developer Hopoo Games is working at Valve, the studio’s co-founder is working on the Deadlock team. Another game-breaking Deadlock bug around souls was also fixed recently, and the new hero Mirage was added alongside the best way to handle cheaters I’ve ever seen.

With Deadlock still easily raking in well over 100,000 players a day on Steam, Valve has all the feedback and stress testing it could possibly need. That’s why game-breaking bugs like the ones we’ve just seen for the shop won’t last long. I’d also expect Valve to continually update the game, add new heroes, and change the fundamental mechanics ahead of a full, proper launch.

