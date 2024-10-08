It’s another day, and that means new Deadlock patch notes. This time Valve nerfs Wraith’s card trick to stop it from steamrolling you, reduces Shadow Weave’s fire rate increase, and does its best to stop all the accidental wallhacks that are ignoring terrain. Deadlock is still very much in its infancy, but that doesn’t mean Valve isn’t hard at work.

If you’ve been as deep in Deadlock as I have, you’ll definitely have noticed that some accidental wallhacks. ADS can reveal enemy silhouettes behind veils (luckily this wasn’t very consistent), and there have even been some abilities like Yamato’s Flying Strike hooking enemies behind walls. The problem is pretty sporadic, but that doesn’t mean it should stick around. That’s why, in a new patch from Monday October 7, Valve has “fixed various cases where you could target/select units behind walls with abilities.”

Alongside the fix to the accidental wallhack glitch, Valve has nerfed both Shadow Weave and Wraith’s card trick. Shadow Weave’s fire rate increase has been dropped from 40% to 30%, and Wraith’s card trick spirit scaling has gone from 1.5 to 1.2. If you’ve encountered someone playing Spirit Wraith in the MOBA in the last few weeks, you’ll know they’ve been absolutely busted. Using Wraith’s cards with the Telekinesis ult was a deadly combo, but now it shouldn’t be nearly as potent. 1.2 is still quite high damage scaling, but now Wraith can’t steamroll other players quite as much.

If you’ve been putting a lot of time into Valve’s new hero shooter and found some of the MMR lacking, the team is looking for help. You can now give Deadlock matchmaking feedback, alongside specific match IDs, with Valve investigating how unbalanced games can feel. Oftentimes it’s as though the other team is either filled with experts or entirely new players, and this doesn’t give way to balanced matches. Valve has already promised that it’s fixing Deadlock’s broken MMR, but it’s going to be a long road to get there.

