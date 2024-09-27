We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Risk of Rain 2 co-creator now working on Valve multiplayer game Deadlock

The ranks of the team behind Deadlock has been reinforced, with the addition of one of the co-creators of co-op shooter Risk of Rain 2.

Risk of Rain 2 co-creator now working on Valve multiplayer game Deadlock: Abrams from Deadlock takes aim.
Deadlock has become a whirlwind over recent weeks. It’s gone from a secret title that was only hearsay and rumor, to something out in the open that’s getting regular updates, and despite still being invite-only it’s managing to build a considerable community behind it. Now there’s been another development, with its team being bolstered by an industry veteran who seems to be the perfect fit for the project.

That person in question is Duncan Drummond, co-founder and creative lead for Hopoo Games, the developer behind hit roguelike game Risk of Rain 2. We already knew that several team members joined Valve following the winding down of Hopoo Games as an individual company, but now we know what at least one of them is doing – working on Deadlock.

While it would be ridiculous amounts of hyperbole to state that one hire will change everything about a game but it is an indication that Deadlock continues to be in good hands. Hopoo Games mastered brilliant-feeling third person shooting while a million things are happening all at once, with characters and abilities that manage to stand out from each other, with their own identities. If some of this attitude and approach can be brought into Valve’s title, then it indicates a very fruitful future for the game.

This comes alongside an earlier Deadlock update which unveiled a brand new hero for the game, along with a novel anti-cheat utility which lets you turn anyone hacking into a frog. If nothing else, Deadlock continues to surprise – in multiple ways.

Despite there being no real information about the Deadlock release date just yet, it’s still making some impressive moves as it barrels its way towards a full launch. With a huge, and growing, roster of Deadlock characters and some ways to tweak your experience such as by altering Deadlock crosshair settings, Valve’s next game is definitely turning into one to watch.

