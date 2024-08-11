Somehow, Valve might have two new games in development right now. Between Half-Life 3 and Deadlock, the Steam maker has stayed radio silent on what could be next, but this hasn’t stopped us all from guessing. After Counter-Strike 2 and Half-Life Alyx came out of nowhere, certainly anything’s possible. I wouldn’t hold out hope just yet, but if what we’ve heard of Deadlock is to be believed, the upcoming Valve shooter has been gearing up on Steam. Nothing’s been officially confirmed, but if you trust what you’re seeing, Deadlock’s numbers are on the rise.

Let me make it 100% clear, Deadlock is not a confirmed game. According to alleged playtesters and leaked footage, it’s a new hero shooter from Valve in the vein of Overwatch 2, but there’s nothing quite so official yet. That said, there is a rather convincing SteamDB page.

We’ve already explored all the possibilities for Valve’s potential Deadlock and what the SteamDB page could mean, with the potential multiplayer game getting some interesting updates. Amid all that, the playercount has been steadily rising, and now Deadlock has officially crested over 10,000 concurrent players. But what could it mean?

If it means anything, it’s that Valve is opening up playtests to get Deadlock ready for launch. The numbers behind these secretive playtests aren’t indicative of how successful Deadlock will be, but they’re still mighty impressive. PlayStation’s upcoming hero shooter Concord barely scratched 2,000 Steam players during its open beta, but Deadlock is managing five times that.

With Half-Life 3 closer to reality than ever, the developer behind classics like Portal and Team Fortress could very well be cooking up multiple secretive games right now. We’ve already explored what Deadlock could mean for the future of Valve, if it does come to pass, so now all we can do is wait. It’s your move, Valve.

Imagine going back in time, right before 2020, and telling people about Half-Life Alyx and Counter-Strike 2. You’d be called crazy, but these are two very real Valve games. Nothing’s impossible right now, but nothing’s certain either.

