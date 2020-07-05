Death Come True is an FMV game from the creator of Danganronpa, coming July 17

The first game from Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka’s new studio Too Kyo Games, Death Come True, will arrive on Steam on July 17. A sci-fi mystery FMV game, Death Come True was written and directed by Kodaka, and it looks to be a pretty interesting twist on the FMV format.

The thrust of the story is that a young man has woken up in a hotel room with no memory of how he got there, with a woman he doesn’t recognize. According to the news, he’s a wanted serial killer, but he doesn’t remember a thing. There’s a mysterious, Leather Face-like monster lurking around, and the hotel has a secret you’ll need to investigate while avoiding police to figure out what’s happening.

High-concept plotting aside, the layout of this is some eye-catching stuff. Some of the choices have little screen-in-screen previews, so you get a sense of where you’re taking the scene, while others come with a stylized freeze-frame as you muse the selection. You’ll be awarded a Death Medal every time you die, unlocking new videos on ‘DeathTube’, a slightly Souls-like incentive to try weird things to see what happens.

Death Come True joins a small movement of live-action adventure games that are melding the worlds of film and videogames. Sam Barlow’s Her Story and, more recently, Telling Lies, are among the most well-known and celebrated, and if Death Come True lives up to its trailer, it could very well join them.

You can check out the Death Come True Steam page here, where you can find the English version of the trailer, and here’s the best detective games, if you want to practice your sleuthing before it comes out.