Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC? It's been a long wait to see what happens to Sam and baby Lou in the follow-up to the debut game from Kojima Productions.

The Death Stranding 2 release date has been and gone for console players, but you'll have to wait a bit longer if you're keen to play Death Stranding 2 on PC. If you held out for the previous game to arrive on Steam, you can probably guess when the sequel will drop. However, we've got all the latest news and announcements about Death Stranding 2's PC launch.

Death Stranding 2 PC release date

Death Stranding 2 does not have an official release date for PC just yet, but we expect it to arrive around February 2026.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is a timed PlayStation exclusive, and is therefore only playable on PS5 right now. Kojima Productions struck the same exclusivity deal with Sony for Death Stranding, which came to PC eight months after its official launch.

When it comes to PC, we can expect it to arrive on Steam, though we currently don't have any details on which edition it will be. The first game launched as a Director's Cut special edition, so the sequel could follow in its footsteps. While Kojima is hard at work with Physint and OD, it seems unlikely that he'll extricate himself entirely from his strand game sequel's PC release.

