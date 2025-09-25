As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC?

Here's when you can expect to play Death Stranding 2 on PC, including whether the PC port will be available on Steam when it arrives.

Death Stranding 2 news: a blonde woman presses her forehead to a man with long dark hair
Gina Lees Avatar

Published:

Death Stranding 2 

Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PC? It's been a long wait to see what happens to Sam and baby Lou in the follow-up to the debut game from Kojima Productions.

The Death Stranding 2 release date has been and gone for console players, but you'll have to wait a bit longer if you're keen to play Death Stranding 2 on PC. If you held out for the previous game to arrive on Steam, you can probably guess when the sequel will drop. However, we've got all the latest news and announcements about Death Stranding 2's PC launch.

YouTube Thumbnail

Death Stranding 2 PC release date

Death Stranding 2 does not have an official release date for PC just yet, but we expect it to arrive around February 2026.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is a timed PlayStation exclusive, and is therefore only playable on PS5 right now. Kojima Productions struck the same exclusivity deal with Sony for Death Stranding, which came to PC eight months after its official launch.

When it comes to PC, we can expect it to arrive on Steam, though we currently don't have any details on which edition it will be. The first game launched as a Director's Cut special edition, so the sequel could follow in its footsteps. While Kojima is hard at work with Physint and OD, it seems unlikely that he'll extricate himself entirely from his strand game sequel's PC release.

That's all we know about whether Death Stranding 2 will be on PC. In the meantime, here are the best PC games you can play right now, and all the upcoming games in the near and far-flung future.

Gina is a part-time senior guides writer at PCGamesN and can usually be found with her head in a book, writing thriller and horror stories, or playing narrative-driven adventure games in front of an episode of It's Always Sunny. Gina loves to wander the plains in Valheim, explore the Settled Systems in Starfield, wish for new characters in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, and bash zombies and other monstrous critters in horror games. Alongside her dedication to sim management games, she also covers Minecraft and Final Fantasy. She's currently very invested in Baldur's Gate 3 and getting her trusty companions to the end alive.