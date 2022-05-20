Death Stranding 2: Norman Reedus won’t stop talking about sequel

There’s been no official word yet on a sequel to Hideo Kojima’s strangely beautiful open-world game Death Stranding, but its star keeps bringing it up in interviews. Norman Reedus, who plays protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, sat down for a wide-ranging interview recently, and let it drop that Death Stranding 2 is currently in production.

In a recent interview with LEO (spotted by @GamerUPGaming), Reedus discusses what he’s currently working on, which includes his AMC television series Ride (which itself is heavily and hilariously advertised in Death Stranding), a novel, and the sequel to Death Stranding. “We just started the second one,” Reedus says when the interviewer mentions Death Stranding.

Reedus explains the process of doing a motion capture performance for a game. “You go into these giant domes with thousands of cameras, first off, and they take a photo, a singular photo from all these different angles with all the expressions you can possibly make with the muscles in your face – so it takes a whole day. And then they sort of capture your DNA,” he says. “And what they can do is after you die, they can make movies with you for eternity.”

That does sound like exactly the kind of process Hideo Kojima would be fascinated by, certainly. Reedus hints that the critical acclaim for Death Stranding may have encouraged Kojima Productions to move ahead with the sequel.

“The game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that,” he said.

Last year, Reedus told Portuguese-language site AdoroCinema that Death Stranding 2 was in negotiations, and now it seems it’s moved into production. Of course, it hasn’t actually been announced yet, so we have no idea when a Death Stranding 2 release date might be.

However, the Death Stranding Director’s Cut is now available on PC, and if you already own the original game, an upgrade will only set you back $10.