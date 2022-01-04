Death Stranding Director’s Cut officially hits Steam and Epic this spring

Sam Bridges in Death Stranding Director's Cut

Death Stranding got an excellent PC port in 2020, so it was disappointing to see the updated Director’s Cut version launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 last year. A number of leaks this week suggested that a PC port for the new content would simply be a matter of time, and publisher 505 Games has now confirmed that the Director’s Cut is coming to home computers.

The new Steam listing for the Director’s Cut is entirely separate from the original game, so it’s not just DLC. It’s unclear whether there’ll be an upgrade path for owners of the original version on PC, though 505 says more info is coming “at the end of January”. On PlayStation 5, owners of the original Death Stranding were able to upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $10 / €10.

The game will launch simultaneously across Steam and the Epic Games Store this spring. It will include all the PC-focused improvements the original release of Death Stranding boasted, like high frame rate and ultrawide monitor support, and include Intel’s XeSS upscaling tech.

If you’re looking for more former PlayStation exclusives to play on PC, God of War hits Steam later this month.

For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Updated:

Dustin's career path was cemented sometime around his fifth playthrough of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. His proudest accomplishment at PCGamesN is carving out a niche for Truck Simulator coverage, and he digs deep in the news mines to bring you info on everything from emulators to Minecraft.

