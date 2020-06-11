Death Stranding system requirements – minimum, recommended, and ideal PC specs

Ahead of the Death Stranding PC release date, which is just over a month away, Kojima Productions and 505 Games have now unveiled the game’s system requirements, giving us a good idea of exactly what kit we’ll need to run Sam Bridges’ adventure on our home platform. The good news is, it won’t be too demanding on your system.

The system requirements provided have a minimum at 30 FPS (at 720p), along with two different sets of “recommended” specs, for 30 and 60 FPS respectively, both at 1080p. As you can see below, they’re not too steep, and it looks like the visuals will be pretty comparable to the original PlayStation 4 release’s.

And, in addition to the system requirements themselves, the studios have also shared some shots of Death Stranding captured from PC, giving us a look up close at what we can expect from the action-adventure game’s visuals when it arrives on July 14. We’ve included a couple of these below for you to take a look at if you’re keen to see.

Without further ado, here are the Death Stranding PC system requirements:

Minimum 30fps – 720p (1280×720)

Operating Sytem: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 30fps – 1080p (1920×1080)

Operating System: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps – 1080p (1920×1080)

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

Direct X: Version 12

HDD Space: 80GB

Sound Cards: DirectX compatible

If you’re keen to know whether your setup can handle the game ahead of its launch, you can check if you can run Death Stranding on your PC here, ready for when it arrives next month.