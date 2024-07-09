Deathbound is a soulslike with a twist, and it’s finally coming soon

While there are many good soulslikes out there – Lies of P, Lords of the Fallen – many of them fail to bring anything new to the genre. Deathbound is a soulslike where you can seamlessly combine magic, sword fighting, and even capoiera together during combat. How? Because multiple characters are hosted within the body of one. It’s an interesting take on both soulslikes and party RPG combat, one I’m excited to try for myself. It turns out I won’t have to wait too long, as the game’s release date just got announced.

I love soulslike games, but they too often just feel like cheap FromSoftware imitations that don’t have their own identity. That’s why Deathbound‘s innovative combat system has me excited, and the release date trailer has only compounded that. This is an RPG with a party, only the party is contained within one character, and you basically transform into the others mid animation. Think of it like Bloodborne’s trick weapons, only with people.

There are seven fallen warriors whose essence you can absorb in order to learn their unique fighting styles, carrying them within you as you journey through the game.

Deathbound has also made efforts to ensure its story makes sense within the soulslike genre. In these games, death is inevitable, something to face head on and learn from rather than something to be avoided at all costs. In the game, two sisters, the goddesses of life and death, are at war, and it leads to the creation of immortal beings. After their civilzation has fallen, the church of life is at war with the cult of death. That war leads to the creation of the characters we’ll be playing as.

I wasn’t immediately sold by Deathbound’s voiceover during the trailer or the visuals on display, but seeing the fights in motion, with the player character swapping between multiple styles, using magic, kicks, and swords so smoothly, changed my mind.

You’ll be able to get your hands on Deathbound on Thursday August 8, 2024, just one month away. There’s a demo for it available on Steam, right here.

