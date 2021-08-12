QuakeCon 2021 kicks off August 19

If you’re dying to find out what’s next for Doom Eternal or the Elder Scrolls, QuakeCon 2021 will be kicking off August 19 at a livestream near you. The three-day event will feature developer panels, special performances, and Pete Hines talkin’ pups with the We Rate Dogs Twitter account.

Thursday is packed with six panel discussions, which include representatives from MachineGames, id Software, Deathloop developer Arkane Lyon, Bethesda Game Studios, and more. They’ll be celebrating 25 years of Quake, digging into the upcoming Fallout Worlds update for Fallout 76, and providing a Doom Eternal ‘studio update,’ courtesy of id’s executive producer Marty Stratton and creative director Hugo Martin.

Friday is a bit more low-key, but you can tune into a discussion on Deathloop at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST, with an Elder Scrolls Online dungeon speed run competition slated for later in the evening. That’ll be followed by an exclusive performance by American heavy metal band Trivium. You’ll be able to tune into QuakeCon via Twitch again this year. Just head over to Bethesda’s Twitch channel.

The event will also feature some fun cosmetic giveaways for several id and Bethesda games, including a QuakeCon Slayer skin for Doom Eternal and Twitch drops for the Elder Scrolls Online.

You can find full descriptions for all of the panel discussions and other streams at QuakeCon.org, and in the meantime, our list of the best FPS games on PC can help you keep the gibs nice and fresh.