Deathloop release date leaked for May 2021

Deathloop was originally meant to be a launch game for the PlayStation 5, but the launch date was pushed back to a vague spring 2021 release window. Now, it seems we have a more precise Deathloop release date – maybe. One regional branch of the PlayStation Store seems to have leaked the final date.

Deathloop will launch on May 5, 2021, according to a listing on the New Zealand PlayStation Store. We’ve reached out to Bethesda for confirmation on that date, and will update this story if we learn more. The listing naturally only references the PS5 release, but it’s a safe bet the PC version will still launch on the same day.

Dishonored studio Arkane is developing Deathloop under the Bethesda banner, and the game’s PS5 exclusivity – at least on consoles – was decided before Microsoft added Bethesda to its collection of first-party studios. Xbox chief Phil Spencer confirmed to Bloomberg a few months ago that Deathloop will still be a timed PS5 exclusive before heading to Xbox Series X. (Not that it matters for us PC players.)

If you’ve missed out on what Deathloop is all about, check out the trailer below. It’s got style for days.

