There’s never quite been anything like Mirror’s Edge. The sleek visuals, slick combat, and deep characterization – the feeling of being completely unbridled; free to roam at your leisure, in whatever way you want to. I do find myself missing it, and while cyberpunk-style hack and slasher Ghostrunner certainly comes close, I’ve been waiting for something that gives me the adrenaline rush that slipping into Faith’s running shoes did. Deathsprint 66 might just be the game that gets my heart pumping again, however, and it’s out right now. Who needs the gym anyway?

The year is 2066. The world is a cyberpunk dystopia, where cruelty reigns supreme. The Bachman Media Network has set up a new, barbaric TV show, Deathsprint 66, which sees replaceable clones race one another through deadly obstacle courses that are specifically designed to tear you limb from limb. Think the premise of Squid Game, with the visuals of Ghostrunner, and the obnoxious television-style announcer from The Finals.

Eight players face off on pre-determined racecourses, lined with everything from body-shredding lasers to whirring steel traps. You’ll have to survive while simultaneously entertaining your audience, contributing to your fame status as you do so. As you can imagine, this nets you some of the racing game‘s best rewards, and some slick cosmetics to boot.

In order to advance, you’ll also need to build hype. Chain together seamless traversals, and use the tributes your patrons give you to blow your other competitors out of the water – literally. There are drones to help you clear our your rivals, shields to keep you alive, and the ominously named ‘Giga Saw,’ which feels like it could do some pretty serious damage.

All of this is framed by a noir cyberpunk cityscape, brought to life with glowing neon and a pulsing, bassy soundtrack. I feel like a ‘sport’ like this wouldn’t be amiss in Night City, to be honest, and the setting reflects that dystopian feel well.

Deathsprint 66 has been released on Steam today, September 12 2024. You can dive into the fray right now for $22.49 / £17.99, but you’ll need to pick it up before Thursday, September 26 to get that deal. Otherwise, you’ll be paying $25.99 / $19.99.

