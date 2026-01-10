Cry "Rock and Stone" and let slip the dwarves of war - Deep Rock Galactic is ready to reclaim its crown as one of the best co-op games on PC. The past year has been an incredible year for games designed to play with pals, and whether you love or hate the 'friendslop' term, your crew probably found a favorite or two among the likes of Peak, Repo, and Schedule 1. As we kick off 2026, however, I'm here to tell you that Deep Rock Galactic Season 6 is the perfect time to rediscover why it's still a serious contender for the title nearly six years on.

The numbers speak for themselves - Deep Rock Galactic boasts a 97% Steam user review average, granting it the 'overwhelmingly positive' score. That's especially impressive with close to 300,000 ratings delivered, and a testament to its long-term success. DRG's distinctive blend of cave exploration, mining, gathering resources, and periodically dealing with sudden hordes of dangerous monsters still holds up extremely well, and the race against time to extract at the end of a mission has all the tension of a good Helldivers 2 or Arc Raiders run.

DRG Season 6: Relic of Hoxxes takes us into the new Ossuary Depths biome, where we'll be "digging into the ancient past." Largely undisturbed for centuries, these caverns are a boneyard for gargantuan skeletons, and play home to the Ossirans that love to collect them. Their scavenger drones will overwhelm you with numbers, while the Ossiran Pit Jaw prefers to burrow into the ground, a faint hint of its mouth poking through the dirt your only clue to the ambush that awaits. Watch where you walk.

The update also introduces a new mission type that's available across all zones: Heavy Excavation. This mode is all about amber hunting, with you seeking out fossilized relics that you'll need to attach a four-thruster lift pod to in order to extract the payload. Ghost Ship Games says this should feel like "one of our more straightforward mission formats," making it an ideal way to get into your rhythm, and it's one that's been on the books since the earliest days of the game's development.

Alongside this is the seasonal event, the Ossium Raid. This introduces the Bone Collector, described as "a sort of insectoid prospector." It's not actually hostile; rather, your goal is to track it down and follow it as it scurries away to its burrows. There, you'll find all the treasures it's been gathering - but your real goal is a juicy cache of crystallized Ossium. Naturally, you won't be getting your hands on that without a fight.

Alongside the new season comes a fresh performance pass, filled with unlockable hats, facial hair, resources, and a new 'Diesel Driven' weapon framework. There will also be a pack of paid cosmetics if you'd like to support Ghost Ship's continued efforts by throwing a little cash its way. This one's all about the Relic Raiders, DRG's "daring division of combat archaeologists," making them an ideal fit for your expedition into the new biome.

The Deep Rock Galactic Season 6 release date is Thursday January 29. The free update will be accompanied by the new 'Relic Raider' paid cosmetic DLC pack. Whether it's been a long time since you last checked in with DRG, or you're completely new to the Rock and Stone life, I'd highly encourage anyone with a multiplayer crew to give it a try.