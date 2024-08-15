It’s been a while since we last had a trailer scored by the masterful Mick Gordon, best known for his storming, award-winning Doom soundtracks. But he’s back, and he joins a team of devs with past credits including Doom, Quake, Call of Duty, Killing Floor, and Max Payne at new studio emptyvessel to reveal Defect. A brutal squad-based multiplayer shooter set in an AI-ravaged cyberpunk dystopia, it pits gangs against each other and the city’s ruthless police force in multi-team objective based conflict.

“Revel in the anarchy of a city on the brink,” the developer says of its newly revealed multiplayer game. In the last bastion of mankind, an authoritarian AI known as The System rules with inhuman logic. Across its streets, gangs vie for power, struggling against one another as well as Rogue Police Elements, The System’s own security force. Defect boasts “tense and tactical matches” where your four-person squad goes up against three rival teams in “multi-objective, multi-finale face-offs featuring futuristic weapons and tech.”

Whether you side with The System to crush humanity beneath the rule of law, or suit up with one of the gangs to claim full control of the city for yourself, you’ll have to handle tackling multiple objectives at once across the grimy corridors and high-rise, neon-drenched city streets. With punchy, crunchy weapons and that pulse-pounding blend of electronic and metal music that Gordon has made his signature, it’s certainly promising to be an intense ride.

The Defect release date is yet to be announced, but you can wishlist it on Steam to stay up to date with the latest news. You’ll also be notified when it becomes available.

