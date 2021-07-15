Epic reveals next week’s free games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab Obduction and Offworld Trading Company, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too. This time, we’re getting the venerable tower-defence game Defense Grid: The Awakening and the WW1 FPS game, Verdun.

You’ll be able to grab Defense Grid and Verdun from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, July 22 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

The store page describes Defense Grid: The Awakening as “the ultimate tower defense game that appeals to players of all skill levels. A horde of enemies is invading, and it’s up to the player to stop them by strategically building defensive towers around their base.”

Verdun is billed as the “first multiplayer FPS set in an authentic World War One setting offering a rarely seen battlefield experience.”

You can check out trailers for the duo here.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.