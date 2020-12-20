Latest daily free game from Epic Games Store is some good old tower defence

All together now: on the fourth day of Epic’s 15 free games of Christmas, the Epic Games Store gave to me, tower defense game Defense Grid: The Awakening. Doesn’t quite hold a tune, does it?

In any case, Defense Grid: The Awakening is the latest free PC game in the Epic Games Store’s ongoing daily free games bonanza. You can find it in the usual spot on the site, and you’ll have 24 hours to claim it. On December 21 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT, another game will take its place.

A fairly standard strategy game, Defense Grid: The Awakening is all about what it sounds like – fortifying your base from an ongoing alien threat. It was developed by Hidden Path Entertainment, whom you may recognise from helping Valve on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and working on Age of Empires 2: HD Edition. Defense Grid was the studio’s first original game, so if you enjoyed either of the aforementioned, this is where it all started. The clue for tomorrow’s game is some green wrapping paper, featuring an astronaut’s helmet – your guess is as good as ours.

A holiday sale is running in the Epic Games Store, too, and if you claim any of the daily freebies, you get a $10 voucher for something over $14.99. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Star Wars Squadrons are among the selection.

Defense Grid’s trailer:

We’ll see what game Epic offers up tomorrow.