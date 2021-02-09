Definitely Not Fried Chicken is definitely not about selling hard drugs

Let’s say, hypothetically, that you had decided to open up a front business in order to hide an illegal drug manufacturing and distribution operation. How about a fried chicken restaurant? You’d have to serve great chicken, of course – but you’d also need to keep a close eye on the back of the house, so to speak. That’s the idea behind Definitely Not Fried Chicken, a whimsical and brightly coloured game about selling hard drugs.

If the premise seems familiar, that’s probably because it’s more or less the same deal that Gustavo Fring had going in the AMC television series Breaking Bad. In Definitely Not Fried Chicken, the tone is much more tongue-in-cheek – the bright, blocky art style gives everything a very cheerful mood, even when you’re arming employees to the teeth in order to protect your business assets from pesky cops, or building new cannabis growing facilities.

Developer Dope Games says Definitely Not Fried Chicken is “the ultimate in drug empire strategy and simulation”, but it’s also quick to point out that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. And when you have people in chicken mascot costumes helping with your meth production, it’s hard not to laugh, right?

Here’s the trailer:

The thing is, based on the trailer and press materials, Definitely Not Fried Chicken looks like a genuinely engaging business management game. You’ll be able to lay out your front businesses and production facilities, manage staff, purchase and upgrade equipment and facilities, and pick from a variety of “legit” fronts.

There’s a lot to keep track of, making Definitely Not Fried Chicken a strategy game we’ll be watching for when it comes out later this year. You can find it on Steam if you’d like to add it to your wishlist.