Dell’s Alienware gaming chair just got an awesome price cut

There’s a sale at Dell right now and it includes the coveted Alienware S5000 gaming chair. So if you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming chair to upgrade your setup, now could be the perfect time to splurge.

With a sturdy steel frame and aluminum alloy 5-star base, this has a build quality that can rival the best gaming chairs. It’s also been designed to be as comfortable as any of the best office chairs, and only requires minimal assembly. I like that the Alienware S5000, ticks all these boxes.

Admittedly, I’ve not tried this chair out for myself but I have tried out a heck of a lot of other products from Alienware, and what I can say about the brand as a whole is that quality always seems to be at the forefront of their designs,. According to the reviews, this chair is no different (and the fact that it was manufactured by Vertagear probably helps).

Currently reduced to $299.99, down from $359.99 (saving you $60), this chair is a great buy. It’s sales like this that help to make the more comfortable and durable gaming chairs more affordable

What I love about the design is the fact that it comes with a memory foam neck and lumbar region, ensuring that there’s plenty of padding regardless of the position you’re seated in. The removable cushions are pretty great too, because they allow for increased adjustability and better support good posture.

Another feature that I like is the four-dimensional armrests, which can be easily moved up and down, forward and back, or tilted side to side. If you’re a gamer who struggles to sit still, this will make a huge difference. There’s also a lever to easily adjust the height of the chair, as well as a second lever to adjust the backrest from 80 to 140 degrees.

Not sure if the Alienware gaming chair is for you? Take a peek at our guide to all the best Amazon gaming chairs instead. Or, looking for more ways to upgrade your gaming setup? Take a look at our guide to all the best gaming desks.

For daily PC gaming news, reviews, and guides, follow us on Google News. You should also look at our PCGN deals tracker if you want to keep on top of exciting special offers when shopping online.