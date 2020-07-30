Save over $30 on this Dell docking station for extra laptop connectivity

Not all of us own one of the best gaming PCs or a fully-fledged desktop workstation. With laptop hardware recently coming into its own and often offering great value for the money, many work from home and gaming setups now consist of the simple ‘laptop and mouse’ (or even just ‘laptop’) combo.

But what if you want to connect multiple monitors to your setup? What if you need the extra ports that don’t often come with those ultra-slim laptops? Don’t worry, Dell has you covered!

The Dell D3100 Docking Station gives you the option to turn your laptop into a full work or gaming station. Simply plug it into your laptop’s USB port and you have access to a host of other input and output ports, letting you connect up to three displays of up to 4K resolution, connect to the internet via Ethernet, connect speakers, and so on. It usually retails for $170, but with this $32.99 (19%) discount on Amazon’s US site (out of stock on Amazon UK) you can pick it up for only $137.

From personal experience, I can attest to the productivity improvements that a multi-screened setup can provide. Maybe you work using a laptop, own a couple of the best gaming monitors, and like to sometimes work at your desk, sometimes in the living room, and sometimes in the garden. In this scenario, with the D3100 docking station already connected to all your workstation devices on your desk (screens, speakers, webcam, microphone, and so on), you can simply plug your laptop into the docking station when you return to your desk get cracking.

Dell D3100 docking station $169.99 $90.00 View

Being specific, now, here are the Dell D3100 docking station’s interfaces:

2x USB 2.0 (type A)

3x SuperSpeed USB 3.0 (type A)

2x HDMI

1x DisplayPort

1x Gigabit Ethernet

1x 3.5mm audio

1x SuperSpeed USB 3.0 (type B)

And it includes one HDMI to DVI adapter and one SuperSpeed USB cable.

Laptops – especially gaming laptops – can look fantastic and perform really well these days, but they also tend to be a little sparse when it comes to interfaces. The D3100 is the perfect solution to this, giving you the option to have full desktop connectivity (and, in fact, it probably offers more connectivity options than many desktop PCs) without sacrificing laptop portability. Throw in the discount, and you have a great value upgrade for your laptop setup.