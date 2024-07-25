This Dell RTX 4060 gaming laptop has an amazingly low price right now

If you’re looking to buy a new portable gaming rig on a tight budget, then you’ll want to check out this Dell gaming laptop deal. Right now, you can save $250 on the price of this Dell G15 gaming laptop at Best Buy, bringing the price right down to $899.99. The rest of the spec is decent too, including an Intel Core i7 CPU, a 1TB SSD, and a 120Hz screen.

At this price, the Dell G15 G5530-7388GRY-PUS, to use its unfriendly full name, is cheaper than all of the machines on our best gaming laptop guide, but it still has a punchy spec. The key part for gaming, of course, is the Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, which is an ideal partner for the Dell’s 15-inch 1080p screen.

Based on the same AD107 chip used in RTX 4060 desktop graphics cards, this mobile GPU offers solid 1080p gaming performance. It has the same basic core spec as the desktop GPU, with 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, just with lower clock speeds.

As it’s based on Nvidia’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture, it also supports the Nvidia DLSS 3 suite, meaning you can turn on AI frame generation in games that support it, which can massively improve frame rates based on our tests. That means you can also enable ray tracing in games on this laptop and still get playable frame rates at decent settings.

Meanwhile, the Intel Core i7 13650HX comes from Intel’s last-gen CPU lineup, but don’t let that put you off, as it’s based on exactly the same Raptor Lake architecture as the company’s current 14th-gen chips, such as the Core i9 14900K. It gives you 14 cores, divided into six P-Cores (the important ones for gaming) that can boost to up to 4.9GHz, along with eight power-efficient E-Cores that are handy for heavily multi-threaded content creation work, such as video encoding.

You even get a decent-sized SSD, which is often a rarity on budget laptops. There’s a 1TB NVMe SSD included with this machine, which gives you plenty of room to install a few games at the same time. The only downer is that you only get 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is enough for games, but 32GB is handy if you like to have lots of applications and browser tabs open at the same time. You can’t have everything on an $899 laptop, though, and 16GB is still fine for most people’s needs, even now. Plus the memory can be upgraded to 32GB at a later date via its pair of SODIMM slots.

We’re also pleased to see a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate on this budget gaming laptop. It might not have the super-fast speeds on offer from some of the latest screens, but 120Hz is about right for this level of GPU power on a 1,920 x 1,080 screen. All in all, this is a surprisingly capable spec for such a low price right now. If you want to buy a gaming laptop for well under a grand, this machine covers all your bases, and you can buy it via this link here for the US, or for £999 in the UK from here.

For information about the tech on offer from this laptop’s GPU, check out our Nvidia DLSS guide, which takes you through everything you need to know, from upscaling to frame generation and ray reconstruction.