This Dell IPS monitor’s massive discount makes it a great option for budget gaming

Almost anyone who’s used an IPS monitor will tell you just how great they are. IPS monitors are a bit like mechanical keyboards – if you’ve never used one their fans may seem like rabid elitists, but as soon as you get your hands on one you see what all that fuss was about. But they can be expensive – mighty expensive. Not this Dell P2419H IPS LED monitor, though, with its 34% discount of over $80 for those in the US.

Bagging one of the best gaming monitors is a great way to give your carefully crafted gaming rig the means to display games in all their intended glory. What use is a PC capable of playing The Witcher 3 on ultra settings if your screen turns all those delicious textures into a pale, colourless mush?

Well, IPS monitors like this Dell one are a great way to ensure your games are looking as sharp as they can be, and at this price it doesn’t have to cost you either an arm or a leg.

For sure, IPS monitors might not be the best bet for those of you that are into twitch-reaction competitive shooters like CS:GO or Valorant, as their response times are a little higher than on equivalently-priced TN or VA panels (this Dell monitor has an 8ms response time), but for those of you who aren’t playing twitch shooters this response time is negligible, and the picture quality gained by the IPS panel’s accurate and vibrant colours should make your gaming experience that much more immersive.

Dell P2419H 24-inch IPS monitor $249.99 $159.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

With this discount on Amazon’s US site, the Dell P2419H is $166.01 USD, and for this price you’re getting a 60Hz, 24-inch IPS monitor capable of FHD (full HD) 1080p resolution, with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, that’s anti-glare and has “comfort view” to reduce blue light emissions that can lead to eye strain.

IPS monitors are often used professionally by those who need accurate and clear colour screen representations, as well as near-perfect viewing angles. These advantages usually bump up the cost of IPS monitors significantly, but with this product, Dell has managed to offer a high-quality IPS monitor for a reasonably low price.

This is in large part due to it only reaching 1920 x 1080 resolution at 60Hz, but for most gamers 60Hz at 1080p is more than enough. This monitor would be a great investment to go along with a budget gaming build that’s simply looking to play games at 1080p 60fps and have them look as clear and vibrant as they can.