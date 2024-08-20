Escape From Tarkov has done it, and so has Soulmask, the big survival game that launched back in June. Now Delta Force Hawk Ops, the new tactical FPS that’s set to take on Battlefield while also reviving one of PC’s favorite shooter series, is following suit – if you get banned, a partial version of your account name will be published on the Steam page for everyone to see. Part deathmatch, part extraction shooter, and part remake of the Black Hawk Down game from 2003, Hawk Ops is already doing extremely well on Steam, and the dev team has shared new information about its banning policy.

Delta Force Hawk Ops comprises three main modes. If you’re an Escape From Tarkov or Hunt Showdown fan, Hazard Operations is a small-scale extraction setup where you have to collect items and safely escape while defending yourself from other players. Thinking bigger, and for the Battlefield devout out there, Havoc Warfare is the grand 64-player mode complete with vehicles. Lastly, there’s the campaign, which recreates the single-player from Delta Force Black Hawk Down, a truly classic FPS game now more than 20 years old.

You can still apply to join the ongoing Hawk Ops playtest – at its peak, it’s attracted more than 21,000 concurrent players on Steam. Developer Team Jade has also doubled down on its approach to cheats and banning, confirming that it operates a zero-tolerance policy, and will publish the usernames connected to banned accounts.

Between Wednesday August 14 and Tuesday August 20, Team Jade says it took action against 941 “individuals” who have been “permanently blacklisted” from Delta Force Hawk Ops. The developer confirms that accounts banned during the playtest will remain banned for the shooter’s full release, and publishes a list of partially obscured account IDs.

“As developers, we understand the importance of ensuring a safe and fun environment for Delta Force Hawk Ops players,” Team Jade writes. “As such, we adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards anyone found to be in violation of our game rules. This includes, but is not limited to, the use of plug-ins, illegal software, inappropriate behavior, malicious use or exploit of bugs, etc.”

We're still waiting on the full release date for Delta Force Hawk Ops, but in the meantime, try some of the best multiplayer games, or maybe take a look at the other best upcoming PC games on their way to you.

