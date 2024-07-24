There seems to be a flurry of realistic, tactical extraction shooters in the pipeline at the minute, and Delta Force Hawk Ops is one of the most intriguing. There’s been a lot of buzz about it, and prospective players were disappointed to hear a few weeks ago that its closed alpha had been delayed. Well, the good news is that a new Delta Force Hawk Ops alpha date has been revealed, and you haven’t got much longer to wait. If you want an alternative to Escape From Tarkov, Gray Zone Warfare, and Arena Breakout Infintie, this could be the one.

While you’ll have to fork out for the FPS game’s campaign (which is a recreation of the beloved campaign from the 2003 Delta Force: Black Hawk Down) its multiplayer offering will be totally free – and with that low barrier to entry comes a lot of interest. It’s safe to say though that Delta Force Hawk Ops will face a lot of competition on PC. Alongside the established giant that is Escape From Tarkov, Gray Zone is also making a splash right now, and Arena Breakout Infinite is about to hit early access.

Well, a lucky group of gamers will be getting the chance to test it out very soon now that developer Team Jade has rescheduled its closed alpha. Initially slated for July 18, the studio said that it was pushing it back after running into some major issues while conducting a technical test. Now, it feels ready to let people in.

The Delta Force Hawk Ops PC alpha will begin on Tuesday, August 6. It will only be playable on Steam or the game’s dedicated PC launcher. At the time of writing, Team Jade hasn’t specified a duration or end date for the alpha.

To get access to the alpha, you’ve got three options. You can fill out a survey on the game’s official website, or you can request to join through the Steam Playtest function (this will be live from August 2). However, because this isn’t a completely open playtest, only a limited number of players will be granted access. If you’re unsuccessful with these two methods, you can always turn to the third option, which is to win an alpha key. Team Jade will be running giveaways on social media and there will be Twitch Drops running throughout the alpha.

There’s also a strong amount of content on offer, despite this being such an early playtest. At your disposal will be six operators and over 40 weapons (plus many more attachments), and there will be two game modes to try out. Hazard Operations is the extraction mode that Tarkov enjoyers will no doubt gravitate towards, while Havoc Warfare provides a Battlefield-style experience with two teams of 32 fighting for control of a large map.

In announcing the new date for the alpha, game director Shadow Guo reveals that Hawk Ops has now surpassed 600,000 wishlists on Steam, which shows you just how in-demand this game is, despite the amount of similar experiences that are in the works or already in the wild. I’m intrigued to see what it can offer that’s different, especially after hearing Lauren’s thoughts after she previewed the game at Summer Game Fest a few weeks ago.

