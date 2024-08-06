Between Arena Breakout Infinite, Escape From Tarkov, Gray Zone Warfare, Hunt Showdown 1896, and Exfil, competition in the extraction FPS world is high right now. Perhaps it’s all pushback against fast-paced hero shooters – after so many years of, lighter, arcade-type action, there’s an appetite now for something more realistic, something harder. But with so many tactical FPS games suddenly emerging, it’s difficult to speculate which ones will successfully break through. Based on its current performance on Steam, Delta Force Hawk Ops is definitely in with a chance. Marking the return of the erstwhile ‘00s classic, its latest alpha is pulling solid numbers and starting to climb the wishlist chart.

Delta Force Hawk Ops is like several FPS games, or at least tentpole game modes, combined into one. First, there’s the campaign, a reimagining of Delta Force Black Hawk Down from 2003, itself an adaptation of the similarly named movie. You also get ‘Hazard Operation,’ the extraction shooter mode featuring both CPU enemies and rival teams of three players, and ‘Havoc Warfare,’ which feels closer to Battlefield and pits two sides of 32 operators against one another in an all-out skirmish. We’re still waiting on the full release date, but the new Delta Force Hawk Ops alpha seems like a serious success.

Beginning today, Tuesday August 6, as of this writing the latest Hawk Ops alpha has already attracted just under 7,000 concurrent players. Comparing the Steam wishlist chart from the beginning of August and now, the shooter has also climbed five places, from number 39 to number 34, putting it just above rival extraction FPS Arc Raiders.

The new alpha includes the Hazard Operation and Havoc Warfare modes – the Delta Force Hawk Ops campaign is not yet available to try. If you want to sign up, you need to head to the Steam page and register your interest. Unfortunately, not everyone who puts their name down will get access, but if you do get in, you’ll be notified by email.

Otherwise, try some of the best battle royale games available right now, or maybe scope out the rest of 2024 with the best upcoming PC games on their way to you.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.